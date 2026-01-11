Walleye Drop Close 3-2 Contest at the Huntington Center to Fort Wayne
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at the Huntington Center by a score of 3-2 to the Fort Wayne Komets. Will Hillman and Sam Craggs each scored for Toledo with four different players recording assists, and Nolan Lalonde stopped 34 of 37 shots he faced.
How it Happened:
The score sheet was clean for most of the first period, until Toledo took a tripping penalty as time expired. Fort Wayne started the second on the power play, outshooting the Walleye 14-9. Toledo started the second period with a successful penalty kill. The Komets got on the board a minute later though on a goal from Austin Magera.
Will Hillman put the Walleye on the board, blasting a shot past Samuel Jonsson at the 8:33 mark of the second period to tie the game 1-1, Hillman's 6th goal of the season. Conlan Keenan and Darby Llewellyn got the assist on the goal, which was Llewellyn's 100th assist in the ECHL.
Kirill Tyutyayev took a hooking call for Fort Wayne, leading to Toledo's first power play chance of the day at the 12:09 mark of the second period, though it was unsuccessful. Anthony Petruzzelli added another goal for Fort Wayne, his third of the season at the 15:42 mark of the second period to give the Komets the lead back.
Sam Craggs quickly tied the game on a deflection at the 17:37 mark of the second, his third goal of the season. Assists on the goal came from Brandon Hawkins and Nate Roy to tie the game at two goals each. Fort Wayne continued to outshoot Toledo at the end of the second period 26-16.
Fort Wayne took a holding the stick penalty 1:41 into the third period, giving the Walleye their second power play chance early into the final frame that they would end up not converting on.
The score sheet remained clean and the game was tied 2-2 until Toledo took a tripping call with 5:18 to go in regulation. Alex Aleardi scored on that power play to take the lead, his 12th goal of the season and what would end up being the game winner. Toledo opted for the extra attacker with two minutes to go but could not score the equalizer.
The 3-2 score held until the end of regulation, as Fort Wayne outshot Toledo 37-22. Toledo was 1-for-2 on the penalty kill, and the power play was 0-for-2 on the night.
Local 245 Three Stars:
1 - F Alex Aleardi, FW (GWG)
2 - F Sam Craggs, TOL (1 G)
3 - F Austin Magera, FW (1 G, 1 A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will head out to Fort Wayne tomorrow for a rematch against the Komets, looking to bounce back from tonight's loss. Puck drop for the game at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is set for 5:05 PM.
ECHL Stories from January 10, 2026
- Perets Stops 30, Royals Shut out by Mariners, 2-0 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Edge out Swamp Rabbits in Close Matchup - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Win Fourth Straight with 2-1 Victory over Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Drop Close 3-2 Contest at the Huntington Center to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Ride to Fifth Straight Win, Edge Gladiators 3-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Win 5-4 in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to One of the ECHL's Top Teams - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Earn Fantastic Win in the 304 - Wheeling Nailers
- IceCats Complete Comeback with 3-2 Overtime Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Win at Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Steals 3-2 Overtime Win from Florida - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-3 in OT - Adirondack Thunder
- Arvanitis Shuts Door on Royals in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Swept by Mavericks on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Honor Canucks, Down Heartlanders Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - January 10 - ECHL
- Stewart Scores for Iowa, But Young Guides Wings to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Sign Andrew Kurapov & Zach Bannister to SPC's - Reading Royals
- South Carolina Adds Forward Ryan Hunter - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavericks Stack 8 Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Tahoe - January 10, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Icemen Acquire Forward David Jankowski from Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Game Notes: January 10, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Looking for Another Win in Worcester - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to Kansas - Allen Americans
- Burns' Big Night Leads Blades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Drop Close 3-2 Contest at the Huntington Center to Fort Wayne
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa
- Mikesch Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Staff
- McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December