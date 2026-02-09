Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 9, 2026

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye goaltender Carter Gylander

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye goaltender Carter Gylander(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 26-10-3-3, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, February 6 vs. Cincinnati (5-3 L)

Saturday, February 7 at Fort Wayne (5-4 W)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, February 13 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Saturday, February 14 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Sunday, February 15 vs. Fort Wayne (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Held On When It Mattered: The Toledo Walleye finished the week 1-1-0-0, collecting two of four points and maintaining their Central Division lead. They faced off against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday at the Huntington Center, scoring two goals late in the third period but ultimately falling 5-3 (their first regulation loss when scoring three goals this season). The team traveled to Fort Wayne the next day to take on the Komets with the division lead on the line but came away with the 5-4 win as the Komets put some pressure on them late. Tanner Dickinson had three points (2 G, 1 A) this weekend, including the game-winner in Fort Wayne, Mitch Lewandowski had three assists on the weekend, Tanner Kelly and Nate Roy each had a point and an assist, and Carter Gylander stopped 35 shots in his win against Fort Wayne.

Go Johnny, Go: Newcomer Johnny Waldron had himself a weekend, recording his first two pro goals in Friday's game against Cincinnati and his first assist in Saturday's game against Fort Wayne. Waldron was the first player since Patrick Curry (3/12/2022 vs. Idaho) to have a multi-goal performance in his Walleye debut. Waldron has already surpassed his goal total with Arizona State this season, as the 23-year-old had 8 points (1 G, 7 A) with the Sun Devils in 21 games. Waldron was a teammate of both Colby Ambrosio (2024-25) and Dylan Moulton (2022-25) at the University of Miami (OH), scoring 22 goals and recording 34 assists (56 total points) in 93 games with the RedHawks.

True Man Advantage: The Walleye power play unit continues to be the driver of the team's success, still leading the league at 31.0% (42-for-116), and the only team with a power play unit converting at over 25%. The unit has been hotter than usual as of late, converting five of their last ten opportunities (including a 3-for-3 day against Cincinnati on 2/1). Cincinnati has seen the best of Toledo's power play, as the Walleye have converted on 11 of 23 opportunities (47.8%) against the Cyclones with 6 games remaining against the in-state rival. Brandon Hawkins and Riley McCourt share the league lead in power-play points (21), as Tanner Kelly places second among rookies with seven power-play goals.

The Chase Goes On: As the season goes along, Brandon Hawkins continues his chase for the Walleye franchise all-time scoring record. Hawkins only needs 12 more points to pass current Walleye leader Shane Berschbach and 13 more points to pass. His next goal will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 60 more points to tie that record. Hawkins currently leads the ECHL in points with 54 (23 goals, 31 assists), scoring at a 1.29 points per game pace on the season. In Hawkins' career with Toledo, he has more points in the first month of the year than any other, recording 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) in the month of January.

Thank You, Toledo: The Walleye reached their 100th consecutive sellout at the Huntington Center, with 8,121 fans coming out to Friday's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Walleye welcomed over 160,000 fans into the Huntington Center this season. Toledo's average attendance ranks second in the ECHL, drawing around 8,041 fans per game (Jacksonville is the only team averaging higher, at 9,155 fans per game). That average has held water for the duration of the sellout streak, as just over 804,000 fans have attended the last 100 home games, averaging 8,040. The all-time ECHL record for consecutive sellouts currently stands at 140 games, reached by Colorado from 2011 to 2015.

Valentine's Weekend Dates: The Walleye are set for a busy Valentine's Day Weekend, kicking it off on Friday with a matchup at the Heritage Bank Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones, and again on Saturday at the Huntington Center. This will be Toledo's 4th consecutive weekend seeing the Cyclones, winning two of the three previous matchups. The Walleye will cap off the weekend with another matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets, this time at the Huntington Center, as Toledo will look for their third straight win over the Komets.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Johnny Waldron (First three pro points (2 G, 1 A), +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (W, 35 SV, .897 SV%)

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.