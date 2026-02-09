ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Anania fined, suspended

Allen's Andre Anania has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #677, Norfolk at Allen, on Feb 7.

Anania is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 20:00 of the third period.

Anania will miss Allen's game vs. Wichita on Feb. 11.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa, Kansas City fines and suspensions

The following fines and suspensions result from ECHL Game #669, Tulsa at Kansas City, on Feb. 6.

Kansas City's Justin Janicke has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind at 4:52 of the second period.

Janicke will miss Kansas City's game at Jacksonville on Feb. 11.

Tulsa's Cade McNelly has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

McNelly will miss Tulsa's games vs. Allen on Feb. 13, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Kansas City's Hudson Wilson and Lucas Sowder and Tulsa's Tyrell Goulbourne have each been suspended for one game and fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions at the conclusion of the game.

Wilson and Sowder will miss Kansas City's game at Jacksonville on Feb. 11. Goulbourne will miss Tulsa's game vs. Allen on Feb. 13.

Kansas City's Marcus Crawford and Tulsa's Drew Elliott, Mike McKee and Justin Michaelian have each been fined undisclosed amounts under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions at the conclusion of the game.

