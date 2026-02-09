Purpura Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, along with the ECHL, announced today that goaltender Vinnie Purpura has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 2-8.

Purpura went 3-0-0 in three appearances last week, posting a 2.00 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 27-year-old opened the week with a 26-save performance in a 4-1 school day win at Jacksonville on Tuesday. He followed that with 25 saves in a 5-3 victory over South Carolina on Thursday, before stopping 33 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida on Friday.

Purpura is 14-5-0 in 19 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah and currently ranks third in the league in both goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.932).

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has appeared in 72 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, compiling an overall record of 42-15-11, along with two shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Prior to turning professional, Purpura played 53 collegiate games at Boston University and Long Island University, finishing with a 12-34-1 record, one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

