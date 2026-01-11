Indy Drops Second in Row Against Rapid City, Falls, 4-2, Saturday Night

RAPID CITY - Ryan Ouellette had 22 saves in his first game since November 7th. Even with another 40+ shot night, the Fuel fell to the Rush 4-2 on Saturday.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel once again got off to a hot start at The Monument, but it was paused by a Jadon Joseph slashing penalty at 15:23.

The penalty was successfully killed off; however, eight seconds later, Rapid City's Rasmus Ekström netted his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Davis and Smedsrud.

A little over a minute after the Rapid City goal, Xavier Bernard took a delay of game penalty at 13:08.

Sahil Panwar tied up the game at 12:17, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference. Indy would have the next seven shots on goal.

Tyler Paquette netted his first full-strength goal of the season at the 4:53 mark, assisted by Matt Petgrave and Nick Grima. Petgrave's assist marked his 20th point of the season.

After the goal, there were some post-goal discussions, and Rapid City's Ryan Chyzowksi was called for roughing.

There would be no more scoring for the rest of the period.

Indy outshot Rapid City 15-5 in the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the period was steady with lots of end-to-end action. The Fuel continued to make strides, suppressing Rapid City to limited shots.

At 9:31, Blake Bennett would net his first of the night, assisted by Cameron Buhl and Chase Pauls. Just four minutes later, he netted his second, assisted by Davis and Bernard.

With 4:33 left, Rapid City's Buhl would take a tripping minor. Indy would not have a single shot during the power play.

However, with 1:20 remaining in the second, Eric Martin netted his first professional goal, unassisted.

Buhl took another penalty, this time for delay of game with 1:17 left in the second.

Indy still outshot the Rush 30-12.

3RD PERIOD

Rapid City, with the first five shots of the period, continued with a Fuel penalty.

Marchesan headed to the box for hooking with 15:04 left. The Rush were unable to capitalize on the penalty.

After another Rush delay of game penalty with 10:13 left, former Fuel player Connor Joyce serves it.

Ouellette was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:03 left. The extra attacker was unsuccessful as Brett Davis netted the empty netter, assisted by Joyce, with 42 seconds left.

Indy widely outshot Rapid City 46-25 but fell 4-2. Their next game is tomorrow against Rapid City.







