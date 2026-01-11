Thunder Fall to Admirals 4-3 in OT

Adirondack Thunder forward Tyson Fawcett (right) vs. the Norfolk Admirals

GLENS FALLS - Tag Bertuzzi scored late to force overtime for the Adirondack Thunder, but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals took four points on the weekend with a 4-3 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 5,205 at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday.

Adirondack opened the scoring just 2:57 into the game as Alex Campbell tipped in a pass by Conner Hutchison from the blue line. The goal was Campbell's second of the year with assists from Hutchison and Grant Loven and the Thunder took a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first period, Norfolk tied the game as Brady Fleurent tipped the puck by goaltender Tyler Brennan. The goal was Fleurent's 10th of the year with assists from Ben Zloty and Kristoff Papp at the 15:46 mark. That goal tied the game 1-1 and remained tied after 20 minutes.

Grant Loven put the Thunder back on top as he took a pass from Alex Campbell and fired a wrister by goaltender Isaac Poulter for the 2-1 lead. The goal was Loven's sixth of the season with assists from Campbell and Patrick Grasso just 3:10 into the period.

Norfolk got it back late in the second on the power play. Tyler Brennan made two saves, but Kristoff Papp got to the rebound and lifted the puck over his left pad. The goal was Papp's 11th of the year from Chase Yoder and Brady Fleurent with 1:04 left and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods.

Grant Hebert gave Norfolk the lead in the third period on the power play as a power play came to an end. Jack O'Leary and Brehden Engum collected the assists with 7:11 to go in regulation for a 3-2 advantage.

Tag Bertuzzi scored on the power play late in the third period to tie the game at three. After being denied, Bertuzzi got the puck back and ripped it top shelf over the shoulder of Isaac Poulter with 1:44 left in regulation. The goal was Bertuzzi's third of the year from Jeremy Hanzel and Brannon McManus to force overtime.

In overtime, Kristoff Papp scored his second of the year at the 6:05 mark.

