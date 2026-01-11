Worcester Steals 3-2 Overtime Win from Florida
Published on January 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
WORCESTER, MA. - Max Dorrington scored the overtime winner for the Worcester Railers, who rebranded to the Ice Cats for the game, as they came from behind to take a 3-2 win over the Everblades.
A zero-goal first period saw Florida's first power play in two games. Despite ending with some four-on-four play that stemmed from roughing minors for both Oliver Cooper and Riley Piercey and then transitioning to three-on-four hockey for Worcester to open up some scoring opportunities, neither team was able to capitalize on them.
The Everblades converted on the man advantage early in the second. Craig Needham scored his eleventh goal of the season, with assists to Gianfranco Cassaro and Quinton Burns. Reid Duke found the back of the net on a glove side shot early in the third for Florida.
The two-goal lead for Florida was chipped away when Jesse Pulkkinen netted one for Worcester. Less than three minutes later, Ryan Miotto evened it on a redirection out front. The goal forced the Everblades into overtime for the second time in three games.
With 2:37 left in overtime and Worcester on a power play, Max Dorrington tipped in a shot from Pulkkinen to give Worcester the win over the Everblades.
The Florida Everblades will face the Railers once again tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. in Worcester to end the three-game away series.
BLADES BITS
Needham has scored in 6 consecutive games.
Cassaro moves to 15 points in 30 games, leading the Everblades on the blue line.
