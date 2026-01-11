Lions Fall to One of the ECHL's Top Teams

The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, experienced a quieter night offensively on Saturday, falling 5-0 to the Wheeling Nailers, the Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliate and one of the ECHL's top teams.

The home team opened the scoring early in the contest. Connor Lockhart fired a precise shot to record his ninth goal of the season, becoming the Nailers' leading goal scorer in the process. Late in the first period, Brent Johnson capitalized on an opportunity to double Wheeling's lead.

Despite the early deficit, the Lions showed strong intentions and competed with intensity. In the second period, Trois-Rivières directed 12 shots on goal but was unable to beat the Nailers' goaltender. Tight play and solid defensive efforts from both teams resulted in a scoreless middle frame.

Wheeling added to its lead in the third period with goals from Cole Tymkin, Logan Pietila and Emil Pieniniemi, who scored his first career ECHL goal. Despite the score, the Lions continued to work hard and apply pressure.

Nailers goaltender Maxim Pavlenko earned the shutout, stopping all 25 shots he faced. At the other end, Quebec native Vincent Duplessis made 14 saves on 19 shots.

The Lions will quickly look to turn the page, as a final matchup against the Nailers is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Trois-Rivières will then travel to Adirondack on Friday, January 16, before returning to the Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, January 17, for a special day honoring the 1955 Lions.







