Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Simon Pinard has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Pinard, 24, was recalled by Hershey on January 22 and appeared last night for the Bears in their 4-3 shootout loss against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It was his second stint with Hershey this season after tallying an assist in two games with the Bears in November.

The Drummondville, Quebec native has skated in 36 games for the Stingrays, striking for 36 points (12g, 24a). Pinard leads South Carolina in both assists and points. His 36 points places him in a tie for sixth most points in the ECHL. The 5-foot-10, 190 pound forward also has five game-winning goals, which is tied for third most in the league.

In his ECHL career, Pinard has 148 points (69g, 79a) in 158 games with South Carolina, the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Savannah Ghost Pirates across the last three seasons.

