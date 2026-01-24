Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles led early in their return to home ice Friday, scoring five times in their 5-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder to kick off Affiliation Weekend.

With Stormy and the Canes Crew boosting the atmosphere, the Gargoyles got a power play 4:57 into the game, and quickly scored a power play goal from Logan Nelson seven seconds later. Patrick Grasso evened the score for Adirondack minutes later at 8:46.

Nelson would score his second of the game 1:35 into the second period to spark the Gargoyles offense as they would rattle off three goals in the middle frame. Zach Faremouth scored next shorthanded three minutes later for his fifth goal of the season and second shorthanded bid. Greg Smith, playing against his former team, nailed a power play goal for his second point of the night at 17:51 extending a 4-1 lead.

Ruslan Khazheyev mishandled a puck behind the Gargoyles net allowing Adirondack's Justin Taylor to scoop and score on a free net. Khazheyev rallied, finishing off a 28 save win that saw a penalty shot stop. Deni Goure iced the game with an empty net goal in the final minute of regulation to secure the 5-2 win.

Saturday's contest between the Gargoyles and Thunder has been moved up from a 7 PM start to 2 PM ahead of the incoming winter storm. Affiliation Weekend continues on as the Gargoyles and Canes celebrate Carolina Culture. The Gargoyles specialty Canes themed jerseys will be available for auction. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com







