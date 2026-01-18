Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night for Star Wars night, after defeating them 4-1 last night in Kalamazoo. They sold out the game with 6,671 fans on Star Wars night. Ultimately, Kalamazoo took a 3-2 overtime victory despite two goals by Jadon Joseph.

1ST PERIOD

Hunter Strand took a high sticking penalty at 2:27, which put the Fuel on the power play. The K-Wings successfully killed it off though.

Kalamazoo's Kylor Wall was called for hooking at 11:03, giving Indy another power play chance, but the K-Wings killed it off again.

Jadon Joseph opened the scoring at 16:06 to put the Fuel up 1-0. Chris Cameron and Michael Marchesan were credited with the assists. The goal was reviewed for high sticking but the call on the ice was confirmed as good.

After one period, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 8-6.

2ND PERIOD

Joseph scored his second goal of the game at 4:13 to put Indy up 2-0. Cody Laskosky and Tyler Paquette marked the assists.

About seven minutes later, Kalamazoo's Zach Okabe scored to cut Indy's lead in half.

At 13:51, Kalamazoo's Kishaun Gervais and Indy's Christian Berger dropped the gloves for a fight and each earned five minutes in the penalty box. Things did not calm down after, as that ignited a fire between both teams.

Exactly a minute later, Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston was called for roughing. This gave Indy a power play but the penalty was killed off.

After the second frame, Indy had 17 shots to Kalamazoo's 14.

3RD PERIOD

At 1:18, Owen Robinson was called for holding the stick. This put Kalamazoo on the power play for the first time this game.

The K-Wings immediately capitalized with a goal by Colin Bilek at 1:25 to tie the game.

Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a tripping penalty at 2:03, putting Kalamazoo on a short power play before their forward Andre Ghantous also headed to the box for hooking.

After some 4-on-4 play, Indy got almost a full minute on the power play.

Things remained tense between both teams and at 6:54, Laskosky and Kalamazoo's Nolan Walker each earned two minutes for roughing. This forced more 4-on-4 play but all penalties were killed.

Indy kept the pressure on for the rest of the period, outshooting Kalamazoo 30-20 by the end of regulation, but the game remained tied 2-2 and headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

Kalamazoo's Jayden Lee scored the game winner just 56 seconds into the overtime frame, on the second shot of the extra time.

The K-Wings took the 3-2 victory but Indy earned a point in the standings and outshot Kalamazoo, 30-22.







ECHL Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.