Florida Everblades Agree to Terms with Lukas Sillinger

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







Estero, Fl. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Lukas Sillinger on a standard player contract.

Sillinger, 25, joins the Everblades in his rookie season in professional hockey. So far this year, the Regina, Saskatchewan local has skated in five games with the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild.

Sillinger split five collegiate seasons between Bemidji State and Arizona State. The left-shot forward scored 51 goals and notched 109 assists for 160 points across 171 games at the NCAA level. Prior to college, he played three seasons of junior hockey with the BCHL's Penticton Vees.

Lukas's father, Mike Sillinger, played 1,049 NHL games across 12 teams in his career: the Detroit Red Wings, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and New York Islanders. His brothers, Cole and Owen, are both part of the Blue Jackets organization, with Cole playing in Columbus and Owen with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.







