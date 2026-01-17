Grizzlies Defenseman Christian Felton Signs with AHL's Abbotsford Canucks
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Christian Felton has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.
Felton has appeared in 30 games with Utah this season, scoring 3 goals and 6 assists. Felton scored his first pro goal at Atlanta on October 19, 2025. Last season Felton played in 13 games for Abbotsford as well as 7 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. Felton is the ninth Grizzlies player this season who has also spent time on an AHL roster.
The Grizzlies homestand continues with Youth Sports Night on Saturday at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
