Grizzlies Defenseman Christian Felton Signs with AHL's Abbotsford Canucks

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Christian Felton has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

Felton has appeared in 30 games with Utah this season, scoring 3 goals and 6 assists. Felton scored his first pro goal at Atlanta on October 19, 2025. Last season Felton played in 13 games for Abbotsford as well as 7 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. Felton is the ninth Grizzlies player this season who has also spent time on an AHL roster.

