ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Orlando's Laviolette fined, suspended

Orlando's Peter Laviolette has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #536, Idaho at Orlando, on Jan. 16.

Laviolette is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 as the result of returning to the ice to join an altercation.

Laviolette will miss Orlando's games vs. Idaho (Jan. 17), vs. Jacksonville (Jan. 19), vs. Iowa (Jan. 23) and vs. Atlanta (Jan. 25 and Jan. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho's Pearson fined

Idaho's Kaleb Pearson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #536, Idaho at Orlando, on Jan. 16.

Pearson is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his action at 8:00 of the third period.

Greensboro's Kyte has suspension reduced

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin upheld the suspension that was assessed to Greensboro's Patrick Kyte for his boarding infraction during ECHL Game #476 at South Carolina on Jan. 4. However, the Commissioner reduced the length of the suspension from six to four games.







