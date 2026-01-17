Cavallin Recalled to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Saturday that goaltender Luke Cavallin was recalled to Providence.

Cavallin has been the Mariners' primary goaltender this season, posting a record of 11-5-3-1 in 20 starts with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 SV%. It's his first year in the Bruins organization, signing an entry-level contract with Boston this past summer. Cavallin was the Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP last spring, leading the Trois-Rivieres Lions to the championship.

Cavallin won his only start with Providence last month, stopping 25 of 26 in a 7-1 victory at Springfield on December 27th. He's made 13 career AHL appearances.

