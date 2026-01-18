Americans' Six-Game Winning Streak Halted
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, closed a two-game weekend series against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at the BOK Center, and it was the Oilers four-goal third period that led to a 5-2 Americans loss.
Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period. Both goalies stood tall with Americans Rookie Goalie Jackson Parsons stopping all 12 shots he faced. The game was tied 0-0 after the first period.
The Americans broke the scoreless tie in the middle frame as Brayden Watts scored his 16th goal of the season at the 2:53 mark of the period. Harrison Blaisdell and Spencer Asuchak had the helpers to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Tulsa tied the score later in the frame as Cade McNelly scored his first goal of the season. The game was tied 1-1 after the second period.
The Oilers broke the game open in the third period, scoring four goals. Two goals scored by Justin Michaelian, as Tulsa erased a 2-1 Americans lead on their way to a 5-2 victory. The loss ended the Americans six-game winning streak and Tulsa's five-game losing streak.
The ECHL All Star FanFest is on Sunday afternoon from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.
The ECHL All Star Classic is Monday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Game time is 5:45 PM.
They Said it:
Steve Martinson: "The first goal they scored was 100 % goaltender interference. Then, with a 2-1 lead, we beat ourselves."
