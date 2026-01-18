Wheeling's Comeback Attempts Foiled by Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena hasn't treated the Wheeling Nailers well in the last two seasons, and on Saturday night, the road team was eager to get out of town. The Norfolk Admirals scored four times in the third period to defeat the Nailers, 6-3, handing Wheeling back-to-back losses for just the second time all year. Former Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Chase Yoder led the way for Norfolk with one goal and three assists, while goaltender Isaac Poulter earned his sixth straight victory in goal for the Admirals.

Both teams got on the scoreboard once in the opening stanza. Wheeling struck first at the 3:53 mark, as Craig Armstrong helped move the puck to Bogdans Hodass along the wall on the left side of the blueline. Hodass let a wrist shot go, which caught goaltender Isaac Poulter by surprise, as it flew into the top-right corner of the cage. The Admirals got the equalizer on the power play at the 10:03 mark. Kristóf Papp danced through the defense and got a shot off, which was kicked out by Maxim Pavlenko. However, the rebound went directly to Chase Yoder, who shoveled a shot up and into the top-right corner.

One goal was scored in the second period, Norfolk took its first lead of the match at the 3:44 mark. David Drake took a few strides in toward the left circle, then placed the puck into the slot for a tip-in by teammate Jack Jaunich.

The third period was a completely different story, as the two clubs combined for six goals over the course of the final 20 minutes. The Nailers tied the match 37 seconds into the frame, when Connor Lockhart slipped in the rebound of Logan Pietila's initial shot. The Admirals retook the lead 1:22 later, as Grant Hebert whizzed in a one-timer from the slot off of a centering pass by Brady Fleurent. Wheeling rebound with another equalizer on the power play, as Armstrong set up Randy Hernández to roof a shot from the right side of the ice. However, Norfolk had another quick response, as Fleurent slipped a shot through Pavlenko's legs off of a feed from Yoder on the man advantage. Brandon Osmundson created the first multi-goal lead of the night for the Admirals, when he completed a two-on-one rush with Jack O'Leary by ripping a shot up and under the crossbar. Osmundson then put the final touches on the 6-3 final score by tapping in a loose puck in the right circle.

Isaac Poulter backstopped the win for Norfolk, as he made 21 saves on 24 shots. Maxim Pavlenko took the loss for the Nailers, as he gave up six goals on 28 shots.

