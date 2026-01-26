Dickinson, McCourt Feature in Sunday Win against Cincinnati

TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2 this evening at the Huntington Center. Riley McCourt landed the game-winning goal, while Tanner Dickinson buried a pair and Carter Gylander turned away 22 of 24 shots on goal.

How it Happened:

Gylander started in net for Toledo, while Cincinnati called upon Kyle McClellan to split the pipes.

The two teams played a quick, defensive first period, as neither team scored nor drew a penalty, with the Walleye outshooting the Cyclones 7-6.

The Fish kicked off the second period fun with a Dickinson snipe from Mitch Lewandowski and McCourt. The goal marked the Perrysburg native's 12th strike of the season, tied with Dennis Smirnov for the second-most on the Walleye.

Toledo killed off a pair of tripping penalties over a between 7:00 and 12:10 to keep Cincinnati quiet.

The Cyclones roared back with a Lincoln Griffin tally at 13:22 from Ben King and Jordan Kaplan to even the score.

Coming right back with his second score of the evening was Dickinson, this time from Brendon Michaelian and Jacob Truscott at 16:01, putting Toledo back in front 2-1 at the end of 40 minutes.

McClellan was relieved by Tommy Scarfone in the net for Cincinnati to begin the third period, and they weren't done yet. They came back out of the locker room alive, as Elijah Vilio took a John Jaworski pass to the back of the net at:41 of the third period, restoring the tie at 2-2.

In typical "Courtzy" fashion, McCourt got the last laugh, sending the puck past Scarfone at 10:25 for the eventual game-winning goal, with Lewandowski and Nick Andrews picking apples.

The Fish took a penalty in the final two minutes, and killed off an empty-net, 6-4 disadvantage to seal the 3-2 win. After the final horn, Michaelian and Landon Sim of Cincinnati exchanged roughing penalties and ten-minute misconducts for Inciting.

Local 245 Three Stars:

Tanner Dickinson (TOL) - 2G

Riley McCourt (TOL) - 1G, 1A; GWG

Mitch Lewandowski (TOL) - 2A

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will replay this past weekend in a mirror, as they head to Wings Event Center to begin a home-and-home against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday before heading to Cincinnati to wrap the weekend on Sunday.







