Davis Nets Hat Trick, DiMatteo Earns First Win, Rush Respond
Published on January 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Brett Davis picked up a hat trick, Rico DiMatteo earned his first professional win, Garrett Klotz scored his first goal since 2021, and the Rapid City Rush (17-18-3) exacted revenge on the Utah Grizzlies (15-21-3) with a 6-3 win at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday.
All five of Rapid City's goals against Utah's goaltender were remarkably similar: net-front redirections on centering passes from the outside.
Klotz set the tone, directing Darian Pilon's feed through the five hole for his first goal since December 15, 2021. Quinn Olson added on later in the first period, and the Rush outshot Utah, 16-5.
Rapid City's special teams struck three times in the second period. Brett Davis buried two power play goals and Connor Joyce picked up a shorthanded goal. The Rush led 5-2 after the second, while nearly doubling up the Grizzlies in shots.
The Rush were determined to get Davis his hat trick. Utah emptied their net with two minutes remaining. Davis stayed out the entire time, took several faceoffs, and finally sniped home a long-range shot for his third of the game.
Davis earned his second career hat trick and first at home. The third-year pro from Oakbank, Manitoba also accomplished the feat in Idaho back in November of 2024.
Not to be overlooked, Rico DiMatteo was solid in net all game, making 32 saves on 35 shots en route to his first professional win. DiMatteo allowed only one even-strength goal. The rookie out of Brasher Falls, N.Y. had his parents in the building to celebrate.
This was a game of getting of the schneid in many ways for the Rush. They outshot an opponent for the first time since December 31st and picked up 40 shots for the first time in January. Rapid City outshot Utah, 46-35.
Rapid City snaps a five-game losing streak and hits the road on the right note. The Rush are in Allen for the first portion of the two-week 'Stock Show Road Trip' next weekend.
Next game: Friday, January 30 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush forward Brett Davis
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2026
- Grizzlies Fall 6-3 in Series Finale at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Davis Nets Hat Trick, DiMatteo Earns First Win, Rush Respond - Rapid City Rush
- Dickinson, McCourt Feature in Sunday Win against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- McKay, Bison Shut out Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 30th- Game 41/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to the Bison 3-0 on Sunday Night - Indy Fuel
- Blades' Special Teams Are Special in 6-3 Win at SC - Florida Everblades
- Oilers See Three-Goal, Third-Period Lead Erased in Loss to Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Sails to 3-2 Win over Norfolk in Weekend Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Drops Sunday Matchup to Florida, 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Grab Point in Shootout Defeat, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Major Penalty Proves Costly for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Powerful Power Play Leads Mariners over Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Finish out Road Trip in Charleston - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Davis Nets Hat Trick, DiMatteo Earns First Win, Rush Respond
- Rush Game Notes: January 25, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies
- Utah Runs Past Rush Again
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies