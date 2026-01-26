Davis Nets Hat Trick, DiMatteo Earns First Win, Rush Respond

Rapid City Rush forward Brett Davis

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Brett Davis picked up a hat trick, Rico DiMatteo earned his first professional win, Garrett Klotz scored his first goal since 2021, and the Rapid City Rush (17-18-3) exacted revenge on the Utah Grizzlies (15-21-3) with a 6-3 win at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday.

All five of Rapid City's goals against Utah's goaltender were remarkably similar: net-front redirections on centering passes from the outside.

Klotz set the tone, directing Darian Pilon's feed through the five hole for his first goal since December 15, 2021. Quinn Olson added on later in the first period, and the Rush outshot Utah, 16-5.

Rapid City's special teams struck three times in the second period. Brett Davis buried two power play goals and Connor Joyce picked up a shorthanded goal. The Rush led 5-2 after the second, while nearly doubling up the Grizzlies in shots.

The Rush were determined to get Davis his hat trick. Utah emptied their net with two minutes remaining. Davis stayed out the entire time, took several faceoffs, and finally sniped home a long-range shot for his third of the game.

Davis earned his second career hat trick and first at home. The third-year pro from Oakbank, Manitoba also accomplished the feat in Idaho back in November of 2024.

Not to be overlooked, Rico DiMatteo was solid in net all game, making 32 saves on 35 shots en route to his first professional win. DiMatteo allowed only one even-strength goal. The rookie out of Brasher Falls, N.Y. had his parents in the building to celebrate.

This was a game of getting of the schneid in many ways for the Rush. They outshot an opponent for the first time since December 31st and picked up 40 shots for the first time in January. Rapid City outshot Utah, 46-35.

Rapid City snaps a five-game losing streak and hits the road on the right note. The Rush are in Allen for the first portion of the two-week 'Stock Show Road Trip' next weekend.

Next game: Friday, January 30 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

