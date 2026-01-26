Grizzlies Fall 6-3 in Series Finale at Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals and 1 assist from Reed Lebster in a 6-3 loss to the Rapid City Rush on a Sunday afternoon.

Rapid City got first period goals from Garrett Klotz 9:10 in and Quinn Olson 16:38 in. The Rush had a 2-0 lead after one frame.

Brett Davis scored a power play goal 5:33 into the second period on a pass from Blake Bennett. Reed Lebster got Utah on the board 11:15 in. Less than 2 minutes later Lebster scored a power play goal as he picked up his 21st of the season 13:11. Danny Dzhaniyev assisted in both of Lebster's goals as he earned his 10th multiple point game of the season. Rapid City scored shorthanded 13:51 in as Connor Joyce scored his 3rd of the year. Davis scored his second power play of the period on a Bennett right wing pass 18:36 in. Rush led 5-2 after 2 periods.

Tyler Gratton scored a 6 on 4 power play goal as he got a rebound from an Aiden Hansen-Bukata shot 16:46 in. Reed Lebster picked up an assist as he earned his fourth different 3 point game of the season. Brett Davis completed the hat trick for the Rush as he scored an empty net goal 19:42 in.

The Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games in the series, outscoring RC 14 to 10. Reed Lebster had 7 points in the series (4 goals, 3 assists). Tyler Gratton had 3 goals and 3 assists and Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 4 assists in the set.

RC goaltender Rico DiMatteo stopped 32 of 35 to earn his first win with the Rush. Dylan Wells stopped 40 of 45 for Utah in the loss. Both teams went 2 for 4 on the power play.

The Grizzlies return home to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a three-game series on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all three evenings are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Garrett Klotz (RC) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

2. Brett Davis (RC) - 3 goals, +1, 6 shots.

3. Ryan Wagner (RC) - 4 assists.







