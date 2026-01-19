Connor Murphy Returns to the Rush

Published on January 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been assigned to the team by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy, 27, was recalled on January 11th and started for Calgary this past Saturday. In total, Murphy has played five AHL games this season in two separate stints.

The third-year pro was in the midst of one of his best career stretches before being called up. Murphy has won three consecutive starts and is 4-1 since the holiday break with a .949 save percentage. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week on January 12th.

Murphy is the Rush's winningest goaltender on the season with a 9-7-2 record and 3.05 goals against average. He returns to Rapid City ahead of a three-game Mountain Division series against Utah.

The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar.







