Norfolk Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 3-2

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - After seeing their winning streak snapped with their first loss of 2026 the night before, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice Sunday afternoon looking to close out the weekend series against the Worcester Railers on a strong note inside Norfolk Scope.

Isaac Poulter got the start between the pipes for Norfolk, making his 19th appearance of the season. Tested early and often, Poulter kept the Admirals within striking distance as the game unfolded, finishing the afternoon with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

Norfolk opened the scoring for the third time over the weekend, as Chase Yoder capitalized on the power play just before the seven-minute mark of the first period. With Worcester's Max Dorrington in the penalty box, Yoder ripped a high shot past goaltender Parker Gahagen for his 11th goal of the season, giving the Admirals an early 1-0 lead. Worcester answered late in the frame during 4-on-4 play, as newcomer Khristian Acosta worked into open space and slipped the puck past Poulter to even the score at 1-1. The Railers carried a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal after 20 minutes, while penalties were even at two apiece.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead midway through the second period. Kristóf Papp carried the puck into the offensive zone, cut toward the slot, and lifted a backhand over Gahagen's shoulder at the 9:49 mark to put Norfolk back in front, 2-1. Worcester continued to apply pressure and found another equalizer at 13:41, as Acosta collected a point pass from Michael Suda and finished from close range during a delayed penalty. Norfolk held a 9-6 edge in shots during the middle frame, with each team assessed one minor penalty.

The decisive moment came early in the third period. Drew Callin gave Worcester its first lead of the afternoon at 6:11, firing a one-timer from the right circle that beat Poulter to make it 3-2. Norfolk pushed hard down the stretch, generating late chances and earning a power play with under five minutes remaining. The Admirals pulled Poulter for the extra attacker in the final moments, but despite sustained pressure, were unable to find the equalizer.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. WOR - K. Acosta (2 goals, +2)

2. WOR - M. Suda (2 assists, +2)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 assists)

Next Up

The Admirals return to action this weekend as they host the Trois-Rivières Lions for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday night. Friday's contest is Admirals Fight Hunger Night, followed by Youth Hockey Night on Saturday. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:05 p.m. inside Norfolk Scope.







