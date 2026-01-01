Kirwan Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Advance Point Streak to Five Games in 4-3 Victory over Indy
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-3, in a thrilling overtime victory to close out 2025 in style. Cincinnati hosted Indy at Heritage Bank Center in a game that saw Ryan Kirwan score his second overtime-winning goal of the season.
Cincinnati scored the lone goal of the first period, with Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scoring his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.
Fontaine's goal was assisted by Ryan Kirwan and Ben King at the 9:24 mark of the first frame. With their assists, both Kirwan and King have points in four of his last five games.
The Cyclones would extend their lead to two on a shorthanded goal by John Jaworski. His league-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season gave Cincinnati a two-goal lead. In addition, Jaworski leads all Cyclones with five goals against Indy this season.
Indy would score three unanswered goals to close out the second period. Goals from Owen Robinson, Lee Lapid, and Cody Laskosky gave Indy a one-goal lead heading into the final frame.
Despite a strong push and a 5-on-3 power play, Cincinnati would be forced to pull the netminder with under two minutes to play. With the extra attacker on the ice, Justin Vaive redirected a pass that banked into the net and tied the game at 3-3.
Vaive has game-tying goals in back-to-back games. His eighth of the season forced Cincinnati's third consecutive overtime game, and locked points in five straight games. In overtime, Ryan Kirwan would score on the power play to ice the victory for the Cyclones. He nets OT goals in back-to-back games as well.
Cincinnati now has a league-best seven overtime wins in 2025-26. Half of Cincinnati's wins this season have come in the extra period (seven of 14 wins in 2025-26). In addition, Cincinnati is 4-2 in overtime on home ice, and 7-3 overall this season.
The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center for their annual "Throwback Weekend" against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Cincinnati will don their 2010 Kelly Cup-winning jerseys and host Toledo at 7:35 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
