Fuel Fall to Cincinnati 4-3 on New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI - The Indy Fuel headed to Cincinnati on New Year's Eve to finish the calendar year, playing against a division rival. After the game headed to overtime tied 3-3, it was Cincinnati who ultimately came out on top with a 4-3 victory.

1ST PERIOD

Things kicked off at 6:17 when Fuel newcomer Mike Van Unen took a slashing penalty that Indy was able to kill off.

About a minute later, after the penalty was killed, Cincinnati's Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored to put the Cyclones up 1-0.

When the first period ended, Cincy's Nick Rhéaume was given two minutes for roughing to be served in the second frame.

The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 11-7 in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Despite starting off on the power play, the Fuel allowed a shorthanded goal just twelve seconds into the frame. It was John Jaworski who made it 2-0 for Cincinnati.

Less than three minutes later, Indy's Owen Robinson scored with the help of Lee Lapid and Matt Petgrave. This cut the Cyclones' lead in half.

At 4:15, Justin Portillo took a cross checking penalty, which put the Fuel on the power play once more but Cincy killed it off.

Lapid scored at 12:25 to tie the game and earn his second point of the night. Eric Martin and Jadon Joseph claimed the assists.

The Fuel took their first lead of the night with a goal by Cody Laskosky to make it 3-2. Christian Berger and Chris Cameron were credited with the assists.

At 19:29, Indy's Dustin Manz and Cincinnati's Sam Stevens were each given two minutes for roughing, which would carry over into the third period as no one else scored.

Indy outshot the Cyclones, 18-7 in the second period. Through two periods, Indy was up 25-18 in shots.

3RD PERIOD

At 3:20, Tyler Paquette took a holding penalty which put the Fuel on the penalty kill for two minutes but the Cyclones did not score.

About a minute after killing off that penalty, Indy went on the power play after Jaworski was called for tripping. Cincinnati killed it off.

Robinson took the game's next penalty at 9:04 for hooking, putting Indy back on the penalty kill. Joseph joined him in the box less than thirty seconds later, giving Cincy a lengthy 5-on-3 opportunity but they could not score.

Cincinnati's Luke Grainger was called for high sticking at 11:23, giving the Fuel the game's next man-advantage but again, the penalty was killed off.

Cincy veteran Justin Vaive scored at 18:49 to tie the game at 3-3. Time expired soon after and the game headed to overtime with Indy outshooting the Cyclones, 35-29.

OVERTIME

At 2:57 of the overtime period, Sahil Panwar headed to the box for boarding. This gave the Cyclones a dangerous 4 on 3 power play.

After Cincinnati took a timeout, they held possession of the puck until Ryan Kirwan scored the overtime game winner to defeat the Fuel, 4-3.







