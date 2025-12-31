Frosty Boots & Country Roots Theme Night Rescheduled for January 18th

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Wednesday that the Frosty Boots & Country Roots theme night presented by Wendy's that was originally scheduled for December 27, 2025, has been moved to Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 3:10 PM.

Southern charm hits the ice with country tunes, themed activations, cozy vibes, and winter fun! Don't miss this festive night featuring giveaways presented by Wendy's with action and live performances from Bulls, Barrels, and Brands, and more! The Gladiators battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in this country themed showdown, get your tickets, or purchase a special ticket package with a Gladiators themed cowbell!







