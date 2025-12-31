Yevdokimov and Moore Join the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of New Year's Eve Clash

December 31, 2025

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov has been signed from the FPHL's Biloxi Breakers and Bryan Moore has signed with the team for his first action of the season.

In separate transactions, the rights to Carter Savoie and Kevin Mandolese have been suspended.

Yevdokimov returns to the Swamp Rabbits, skating with the team earlier this year in Training Camp. The 6'1", 190-pound forward skated 14 games with the FPHL's Biloxi Breakers, serving as captain while earning eight goals, 16 assists, and 24 points.

From Chelyabinsk, Russia, Yevdokimov, 32, is in the 10th season of his professional career that has taken him all over the world. He returns to ECHL play for the first time since the 2023-24 season when he was with the Tulsa Oilers, earning 18 points in 29 games. Yevdokimov has skated in 243 games over seven seasons in Kazakhstan, earning a championship in 2017 and 200+ plus points, and has also played in the KHL and SPHL. Representing Kazakhstan on the national stage, he helped them to a bronze medal in the 2018 D1A World Championship.

Moore returns to the ECHL, and subsequently Greenville, for the first time since January 2021. The 5'11", 200-pound forward earned five points and 21 PIM in four games with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons last season.

From Charlotte, North Carolina, Moore, 31, is a veteran of 191 ECHL games with Greenville, Utah, Allen, Orlando, and Toledo, amassing 76 goals, 90 assists, and 166 points along with 689 PIM. In the 2018-19 season, Moore put together a career-year, earning 42 points and 246 PIM in 56 games, while pushing the Toledo Walleye to the 2019 Kelly Cup Final. In addition to his ECHL time, Moore has 55 AHL games to his credit with San Diego, San Jose, Grand Rapids, and Cleveland. Before turning professional, he split his time in the OHL with Sarnia and Soo, and preceded that with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede.







