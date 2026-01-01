Grizzlies End 2025 with 4-3 Comeback Victory

Wichita, Kansas - Reed Lebster scored the tying goal with 29 seconds remaining in regulation and Maxim Barbashev scored the overtime game winner with 32 seconds left to give the Utah Grizzlies a 4-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on a Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita's Nick Nardecchia scored 18:11 into the contest. The Thunder led 1-0 after one period. Jack Bar scored from the slot to extend the Thunder's lead 10:14 into the second frame. Grizzlies got on the board on Reilly Connors scored 19:00 in with Stepan Timofeyev and Neil Shea getting the assists. Wichita led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Wichita forward Lucas Vanroboys scored 29 seconds into the third period. Vanroboys led Wichita with 5 shots on goal. Maxim Barbashev scored for Utah 58 seconds in to make it a 3-2 game. It stayed 3-2 Wichita for over 18 minutes before Evan Friesen's centering pass connected to Reed Lebster to tie it up 19:31 in. Friesen extended his point streak to 7 and Lebster scored his team leading 15th of the campaign. Utah has a third period goal in 11 straight games. Utah has scored 20 goals in the third frame in that stretch.

Utah's Maxim Barbashev won it in overtime on Timofeyev's second main assist of the night 6:28 in. It's Barbashev's first two goal game in his professional career. Utah now has 24 goals in their last 5 games. It was Utah's first win past regulation this season.

Utah outshot Wichita 50 to 29. Danny Dzhaniyev led Utah with 10 shots on goal. Reed Lebster had 1 goal on 7 shots. Tyler Gratton had 6 shots. The Grizzlies are now 10-6-1 on the road this season.

Utah goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 24 of 27 to earn his 4th win of the season. Wichita's Roddy Ross saved 46 of 50.

The road trip continues on Friday night at Wichita. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is on January 16-18 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Maxim Barbashev (Utah) - 2 goals, OT GWG, +2, 3 shots.

2. Jack Bar (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -1, 3 shots.

3. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, +3, 5 shots.







