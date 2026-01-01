Railers Close 2025 with Dominant 7-2 Win in Wheeling

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers gather after a goal

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers gather after a goal(Worcester Railers HC)

WHEELING, WV - The Worcester Railers HC (13-11-1-1) beat the Wheeling Nailers (20-7-1-0) on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, by a final score of 7-2 at WesBanco Arena in front of a crowd of 3,116. The Railers kick off 2026 with another matchup against the Nailers on Friday, January 2nd at 7:10 p.m.

Wheeling picked up the first goal of the night from Jack Works (1-0-1), assisted by defenseman Eric Parker (0-1-1) and linemate Owen Cole (0-1-1) at 3:16 in the first. Anthony Callin (3-1-4) answered the Nailers' goal with a tally of his own at 17:21, assisted by Michael Suda (0-2-2) and Anthony Repaci (0-1-1) in the first to bring the score to one all. The Railers took the lead to close the first with a shorthanded goal from Matt DeMelis (1-1-12) unassisted (2-1). The Railers opened the second by extending their lead to two with a goal from Ryan Miotto (2-0-2), assisted by Tanner Schachle (0-1-1) and TJ Walsh (0-1-1) at 3:15 (3-1). Another goal from Miotto brought Worcester up to four unanswered goals in the second, this time assisted by Matt DeMelis (1-1-2) and Max Dorrington (0-1-1). Wheeling cut the deficit by one with a power play goal in the third, scored by Brent Johnson (1-0-1) at 2:04, assisted by Matty De St. Phalle (0-1-1) and Connor Lockhart (0-1-1) (4-2). Callin responded with his second of the night. Ross Mitton (1-0-1) scored the Railers' third shorthanded goal at 8:43, assisted by Callin and Anthony Hora (0-1-1). A final hat-trick goal from Callin brought the game's final score up to 7-2, with Worcester grabbing the victory over the league-leading Wheeling Nailers on their New Year's Eve showdown.

Wheeling got an early head start on the board for the evening with a goal from left wing Jack Works (6th), who grabbed the first score for the Nailers on a 2-on-1 breakaway opportunity (0-1). A roughing call against Wheeling's Bogdans Hodass put Worcester on their first power play of the night midway through the first, but they were not able to profit from the addition of the extra strength on the ice. Worcester did capitalize on their second power play chance, a 5-on-3 battle late in the first. With the Nailers down two men for slashing and delay of game, the ice opened up for Anthony Callin (6th), who grabbed the first goal of the night for the Railers at 17:21 (1-1). Wheeling ran out the clock on the remainder of their penalty kill, then found themselves on the power play as Callin skated to the box for interference. Despite the extra strength, Worcester took the shorthanded tally and gained the one-goal lead to close the first on an unassisted breakaway from Matt DeMelis (9th) (2-1). Wheeling outshot Worcester 15-to-13.

Worcester opened the second down a man as the Railers worked to finish off the remainder of Callin's penalty from the end of the first. Despite the early deficit, the Railers still managed to extend their streak to four unanswered goals within the first half of the period. Ryan Miotto (5th & 6th) buried the puck twice for the team, the first an even-strength shot at 3:15 (3-1) and the second with additional strength on what was the fifth Railers power play of the night at 9:53 (4-1). The clock ran down as Wheeling came off of their only power play in the period, but the Nailers weren't able to break past goaltender Thomas Gale to narrow the broad lead created by the Railers. Worcester closed the second with another successful penalty kill under their belt and a three-goal lead. Total penalties for the second were three for the Nailers: goaltender interference at 8:09 against Tanner Andrew, roughing against Cole Tymkin at 12:48, and holding for Bogdans Hodass at 13:02; and two for the Railers: a roughing call for Max Dorrington at 12:48 and a tripping minor against TJ Walsh at 16:11. Worcester led the period in shots on net with 13 to Wheeling's seven.

The third period brought a franchise record for the Railers as they opened the floodgates against the Nailers and nabbed two shorthanded goals in the period, which brought the total for the night up to three, something never before seen in Worcester Professional Hockey history. An early power play chance for Wheeling at just 1:09, a tripping call against Riley Piercey, allowed defenseman Brent Johnson (4th) to shrink Worcester's three-goal lead by one (4-2). However, Callin (7th) quickly answered Johnson's tally with another goal of his own, his second of the night and second short-handed goal for the Railers, as they ran out the clock on a slashing call against Riley Ginnell (5-2). The other shorthanded goal for the period came from Ross Mitton (3rd) as Tanner Schachle headed into the penalty box for holding at 8:14 (6-2). Worcester received another power-play after twelve penalty minutes were assessed to Matt Quercia. Callin capitalized on the man-advantage and capped off his first professional hat-trick to bring the game's new and final score up to 7-2 for the Railers. Final penalties for the period were three for Worcester and seven overall, while the Nailers had five in the third and 11 overall. Final shots were 34-30 in favor of Worcester.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Matt DeMelis (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Ryan Miotto (2-0-2, +0, 5 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (3-1-4, +2, 6 shots)... Final shots were 34-30 in favor of Worcester... Maxim Pavlenko (9-5-0) made 27 saves on 34 shots for Wheeling, while Thomas Gale (1-2-0) made 28 saves on 30 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 3-for-8 on power plays while Wheeling went 1-for-6... Defensemen Connor Federkow and Lazarus Kaebel both made their Worcester Railers debuts...Worcester achieved a city record with 3 short-handed goals in a single game... Anthony Callin scored his first hat-trick of his career...Worcester reached a new season-high goal record in a single game with seven goals... Michael Ferrandino, Porter Schachle, MacAuley Carson, and Luke Pavicich did not dress for Worcester.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.