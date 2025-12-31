Lord Stanley Headed to Allen for ECHL All-Star Fan Fest

Dallas/Allen, Texas. - Lord Stanley's Cup ©, the revered 133-year-old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup © Champion, will make a special visit to Allen for Fan Fest at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic.

The trophy will be on display at Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Stanley Cup © will be joined by the ECHL's Kelly Cup and available for viewing and pictures as part of the events.

The Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the "Keeper of the Cup," who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports' most prized trophy.

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Allen Americans will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18, featuring interactive games, live music, autographs and an area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame, featuring some of hockey's memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE for more information.

The 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. CLICK HERE for more information

The 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

