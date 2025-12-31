Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their annual New Year's Eve game against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell 7-1 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday, December 20th, the second such result in the series. Idaho raced out of the gates with three goals in the first eight minutes, then three more to start the second period. Ryan Wagner tallied the Rush's lone goal of the night, a power play strike midway through the third for his team-leading 12th of the year. Quinn Olson and Blake Bennett assisted on the play. Idaho outshot the Rush, 43-31, and led for over 58 minutes.

WE'RE BAAAAAACK!

After a two-day player strike, the ECHL and Professional Hockey Players' Association came to an agreement on a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement last Sunday. The two sides ratified the CBA yesterday, and it is in effect immediately, meaning ECHL hockey is back in business.

A TOTALLY TUBULAR NIGHT

Tonight is '80s Night, presented by Horsley Specialties and Volt Lifeproof Grooming. The Rush are wearing jerseys inspired by color block starter jackets of yesteryear. They will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills.

GRODY TO THE MAX

There is no hiding that the Wednesday and Saturday results in Boise were less than ideal. Before that series, the last time the Rush allowed seven goals twice in the same series was back in December 2017 against the Colorado Eagles. The Rush's 17 goals against is the most allowed in a three-game series since February 28 - March 4, 2024 vs. Savannah.

ANOTHER TOUGH MATCHUP

This is the sixth consecutive series the Rush are playing against a team currently ranked in the Mountain Division's top four. In three of their last four series, the team they have faced was the top team in the division at the time of the matchup. Unlike college football, strength of schedule means nothing in this playoff hunt.

ONE HUNDRED IN RAPID

Second-year captain Ryan Wagner plays his 100th game in a Rush sweater tonight. His tenure with Rapid City has been nothing short of exciting and memorable, knocking down team records and earning an All-Star nod in his first season. He leads the team in scoring once again in year two.

RAD PERFORMANCE

Speed painter Jessica K. Haas, the record-holder for fastest live painting on television, will perform during the first intermission. The Rush-inspired speed painting will be auctioned off postgame along with the specialty jerseys.

EXTENDED BREAK

The Rush are playing their first game in 11 days tonight. That time off is the second-most in franchise history, only behind a 12-day gap at this same time during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

LEANING ON MURPH

Connor Murphy will start in goal for the Rush tonight and likely become the goaltender of record for the fourth straight game, becoming the first man to do that since November 2024. The Idaho series was Murphy's first time ever earning the decision in all three games of a series.

LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP

Dave Smith used his time off to rejigger his roster. The Rush gained NHL experience with the signing of defenseman Brady Keeper. Forward Jordan D'Intino and goaltender Rico DiMatteo also joined the team this week, and Garrett Klotz is expected to make his season debut.

