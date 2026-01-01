Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1
Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-2-0, 34 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (7-19-2-0, 16 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 31st.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (7-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 28 shots faced while Admirals netminder Isaac Poulter (5-6-0-0) suffered the loss, stopping 23 of 25 shots faced.
After a scoreless first period, the Royals sprung out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Nolan Burke (5) at 0:40 and Alec Butcher (6) at 16:12 into the middle frame. Both goals came on Ben Meehan assists, who registered his fourth multi-point game of the season.
Norfolk cut Reading's lead in half 3:55 into the third period on a deflection goal from German Yavash, 2-1. The Royals held off Norfolk's extra attacker push with Poulter on the bench in the final two minutes to seal the victory.
With the win, the Royals improved their home win streak to seven games, home record to 10-5-0 and overall record to 16-11-2.
The Royals continue a three-game series against Norfolk on Friday, January 2nd and Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.
The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home series continues on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2025
- Rush Win New Year's Eve Thriller in Shootout - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Blast Oilers 8-4 - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters End 2025 with Hard-Fought Shootout Loss at Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Kaleinikovas, Bison Defeat Komets 4-3 - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies End 2025 with 4-3 Comeback Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Drop Another Close One at Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Late Rally Falls Short on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers See Multi-Goal Lead Erased by Americans in Loss to Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Close 2025 with Dominant 7-2 Win in Wheeling - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Skates by Greenville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kirwan Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Advance Point Streak to Five Games in 4-3 Victory over Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Special Teams Key Victory for Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Cincinnati 4-3 on New Year's Eve - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Drop Packed House NYE Tilt with Walleye - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Scores Twice as Walleye Come from Behind to Win in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Gargoyles Spread Holiday Cheer While Giving Back in Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Win OT Thriller 3-2 over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Earn Point, Thunder Steal Two - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Yevdokimov and Moore Join the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of New Year's Eve Clash - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Close out 2025 in Style - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières Knocks off Savannah in 2025 Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Gargoyles Sign Northeastern University Forward Anthony Messuri - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Grizzlies Gameday: New Year's Eve in Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2025 - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Frosty Boots & Country Roots Theme Night Rescheduled for January 18th - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lord Stanley Headed to Allen for ECHL All-Star Fan Fest - Allen Americans
- Stanley Cup© Coming to Fan Fest at 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers News & Notes - December 31, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Shine over Icemen 6-3 to Close 2025 - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1
- Hunter Johannes Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 31st - Game 29/72
- Rizzo Reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley; Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- ECHL, PHPA Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement