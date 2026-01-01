Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1

Published on December 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-2-0, 34 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (7-19-2-0, 16 PTS), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 31st.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (7-3-1-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 28 shots faced while Admirals netminder Isaac Poulter (5-6-0-0) suffered the loss, stopping 23 of 25 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, the Royals sprung out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Nolan Burke (5) at 0:40 and Alec Butcher (6) at 16:12 into the middle frame. Both goals came on Ben Meehan assists, who registered his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Norfolk cut Reading's lead in half 3:55 into the third period on a deflection goal from German Yavash, 2-1. The Royals held off Norfolk's extra attacker push with Poulter on the bench in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

With the win, the Royals improved their home win streak to seven games, home record to 10-5-0 and overall record to 16-11-2.

The Royals continue a three-game series against Norfolk on Friday, January 2nd and Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home series continues on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.







