Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions the return of goaltender Mattias Sholl, forward Keaton Mastrodonato, and defenseman Parker Berge, all on assignment from the Reign.

In a separate transaction, Bryan Moore was released.

Sholl returns to the Swamp Rabbits from his first career AHL call-up, making his AHL debut on December 21st. The 5'11", 180-pound net-minder turned aside 21 of 25 shots in a 6-3 defeat against San Jose. In his first full professional season, Sholl is 4-5-2-0 in 12 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits alongside a shutout, a 2.19 GAA, and .926 SV. He recently anchored a 4-1 win against Greensboro in the team's annual "Teddy Bear Toss", stopping all but one of 33 shots, and earned his first professional shutout on November 1st against South Carolina, going perfect against 26 shots on his net in a 4-0 win.

A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl, 25, signed an AHL contract with the Reign earlier this offseason and came back to the Swamp Rabbits to begin his first full professional season. He won his professional debut on March 29th at Atlanta with 33 saves in a 7-4 victory and finished the season with a 2-2-0-0 record in four starts, a 2.81 GAA, and .927 SV%. Sholl turned professional with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Bemidji State University, where he compiled a lifetime record of 52-51-12 in 117 games with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. As a junior in 2023-24, Sholl earned CCHA Goaltender of the Year honors, in addition to CCHA 1st Team All-Star recognition, going 14-8-2 with three shutouts in 24 contests. Prior to going to college, Sholl backstopped the Youngstown Phantoms for one USHL season and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for two NAHL campaigns, earning 2020 Midwest MVP and Goaltender of the Year honors with the latter as part of a 29-8-3 season in 41 games, supplementing his league standing with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA, and .924 SV%. He is the brother of former ECHLer Tomas Sholl, who claimed ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020 as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

Mastrodonato returns to the Swamp Rabbits after his first call up of the season but did not see action with the Reign. The 6'1", 205-pound forward returns with his status as the team's leading scorer intact, and is tied for the team's goalscoring lead with seven as part of 15 points through all 23 games played this season. Six of his seven goals have come in the final 20 minutes of play, leading the Swamp Rabbits, and he's tied for second on the roster with three multi-point games, including a 4-point outing on November 26th at Greensboro to help him eclipse 100 career ECHL points.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, enters this season with 158 professional games between the AHL with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 54 goals, 56 assists, and 110 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

Berge returns to the Swamp Rabbits following a brief recall to Ontario and did not see any action. The 6'0", 180-pound blueliner is third amongst defenseman on the team with nine points (3g-6ast) in 22 games. Last season, he notched a half-dozen goals and 38 points in 52 games with the team, earning Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team honors. Towards the end of the season, he was re-assigned to the Idaho Steelheads, and added three assists in five games in Boise. Berge finished the season with the most assists, second-most points, and third-most power play assists amongst rookie blueliners in the entire league.

From Edmonton, Alberta, Berge, 22, re-signed with the Reign this offseason, and turned professional last year following a five-year career in the major-junior ranks with the WHL's Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips, earning 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games.







ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.