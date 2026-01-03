Komets Come up Short in Kansas City

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Komets come up short in Kansas City

Friday, January 2nd

The Komets traveled to Kansas City on Friday night and lost to the Mavericks 3-2 in overtime.

The Mavericks started quickly as Jake Randl struck just 1:05 into the match, but the Komets held off the Kansas City attack despite being outshot 11-4, ending the period with only a one-goal deficit.

In the second period, Komet defenseman Harrison Rees scored from a long-range shot, beating Kansas City goalie Jack LaFontaine to tie the game at 4:49. Kirill Tyutyayev picked up an assist to extend his road point streak to six games. The host Mavericks reclaimed the lead with a late goal from Landon McCallum at 17:36 to make it 2-1 after two periods.

The Mavericks were unable to add to their lead in the third period, leaving room for Blake Murray to score the game-tying goal at 18:33 of the third period to send the game to overtime, where the game ended the same way it started, with a Randl goal just fifteen seconds into the extra frame.







