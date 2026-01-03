Komets Come up Short in Kansas City
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Komets come up short in Kansas City
Friday, January 2nd Komets come up short in Kansas City
The Komets traveled to Kansas City on Friday night and lost to the Mavericks 3-2 in overtime.
The Mavericks started quickly as Jake Randl struck just 1:05 into the match, but the Komets held off the Kansas City attack despite being outshot 11-4, ending the period with only a one-goal deficit.
In the second period, Komet defenseman Harrison Rees scored from a long-range shot, beating Kansas City goalie Jack LaFontaine to tie the game at 4:49. Kirill Tyutyayev picked up an assist to extend his road point streak to six games. The host Mavericks reclaimed the lead with a late goal from Landon McCallum at 17:36 to make it 2-1 after two periods.
The Mavericks were unable to add to their lead in the third period, leaving room for Blake Murray to score the game-tying goal at 18:33 of the third period to send the game to overtime, where the game ended the same way it started, with a Randl goal just fifteen seconds into the extra frame.
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa - Tulsa Oilers
- Packed Crowd Welcomes Gargoyles into 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Hold off Solar Bears for 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Tulsa Comes from Behind to Best Iowa, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair with Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72 - Reading Royals
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Come up Short in Kansas City - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bjorklund Stops 40 Shots, Stingrays Beat Gargoyles, 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Shut Out Bloomington, 5-0, In Battle With Bison - Indy Fuel
- Louis-Jean Opens 2026, But Lions Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Get Revenge on Railers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Carter Gylander Records First Walleye Shutout of the Season in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bison Fall to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Utah Grizzlies
- Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open 2026 in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.