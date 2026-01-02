Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Atlanta Gladiators' forward Isak Walther has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.
Walther scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 points in nine games during the month.
The 24-year-old had at least one goal in six of his nine games, and posted multiple points in five outings. Walther posted three points on Dec. 5 at Jacksonville and Dec. 10 at Utah.
A native of Södertälje, Sweden, Walther is second among ECHL rookies with 13 goals and ranks fifth among first-year players with 23 points in 25 games this season.
Prior to turning pro, Walther recorded 57 points (24g-33a) in 128 career games at the University of Vermont.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.