Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, scored in the final minute to earn a 2-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night.
The Lions opened the scoring on the power play just 2:27 into the contest when Darrick Louis-Jean snapped a shot from the right circle off a feed from Mark Estapa to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead.
Savannah responded moments later with a power-play goal of its own as Bryce Brodzinski one-timed a pass from Cristophe Tellier to even the score at 1-1.
The second period was scoreless, though Trois-Rivières controlled much of the play, outshooting Savannah 13-2 in the frame.
The Ghost Pirates broke the deadlock with just 41 seconds remaining in regulation when Ryan Sullivan tipped home a point shot from Dennis Cesana, giving Savannah the late game-winning goal.
Vinnie Purpura was outstanding in net for the Ghost Pirates, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Ben Gaudreau turned aside 13 of 15 in the loss.
The Ghost Pirates wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
- GHOST PIRATES -
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa - Tulsa Oilers
- Packed Crowd Welcomes Gargoyles into 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Hold off Solar Bears for 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Tulsa Comes from Behind to Best Iowa, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair with Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72 - Reading Royals
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Come up Short in Kansas City - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bjorklund Stops 40 Shots, Stingrays Beat Gargoyles, 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Shut Out Bloomington, 5-0, In Battle With Bison - Indy Fuel
- Louis-Jean Opens 2026, But Lions Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Get Revenge on Railers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Carter Gylander Records First Walleye Shutout of the Season in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bison Fall to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Utah Grizzlies
- Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open 2026 in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.