Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-3-0, 35 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (8-19-2-0, 18 pts) on Saturday, January 3rd at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.
The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home game features a Tattoo and Emo Night promotional game.
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game 31 of the regular season with victories in five of their last seven games and a point in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0), eight of their last 10 (7-2-1-0) and 19 of their 30 games this season (16-11-3-0). Previously, Reading played their seventh post-regulation game of the season (4-3) and fell 4-3 in overtime to Norfolk on Friday, January 2nd after downing the Admirals in Reading on Wednesday, December 31st, 2-1.
On the road, the Royals have dropped six-straight games (0-5-1), with a win in one of their last nine road affairs (1-6-2) and six wins in their 15 road games overall (6-6-3). At home, the Royals have won six-straight games (10-5-0), and have won 10 of their last 14 home games overall. On the home win streak, Reading has outscored their opponent 27-15.
Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (12), points (25) and ties Ben Meehan and Massimo Rizzo for the leads on the Royals in assists (13).
Previous Game Recap
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk has opened their regular season at 8-19-2-0 for 18 points with two of their eight wins on the campaign against Reading. Norfolk has three wins in their last 16 games, with two against the Royals including a 5-1 victory over Reading on December 12th and Friday, January 2nd's 4-3 overtime win at Norfolk Scope. Prior to the series against Reading, the Admirals fell to Adirondack, 7-3, on Sunday, December 21st after shutting out Worcester, 3-0, on Saturday, December 20th.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk is led behind the bench by fourth-year head coach Jeff Carr (109-113-21). On the ice, the Admirals are led by forward Brady Fleurent in goals (9) while defenseman Ben Zloty leads the team in assists (16) and points (20).
-
All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72
