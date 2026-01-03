Packed Crowd Welcomes Gargoyles into 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - 7,268 fans packed into the First Horizon Coliseum Friday night to ring in the New Year, welcoming the Greensboro Gargoyles into 2026. The Gargoyles chased late into the third, but an empty net goal sealed a 3-1 South Carolina win.

The Stingrays found a 2-0 first period lead, opening the scoring from Jalen Luypen 13:33 into the game. They would extend their lead on the eventual game-winning goal as Ryan Hofer scored his first goal of the season.

Anthony Rinaldi scored the first Gargoyles goal 2026, cutting the Stingrays lead in half 5:19 into the second period. "It means a lot," said Rinaldi. "There's obviously a lack of scoring and everyone is trying their best to put the puck in the back of the net. I've been in a bit of a slump too so I hope it starts a waterfall effect to get things rolling the right way."

Greensboro pressured late into the third period, outshooting South Carolina 41-31 through the contest, but the Stingrays found an empty net goal from Stan Cooley to cap off the victory with 1:26 left in regulation.

"We put up 41 shots and we ended with one goal. It's starting to get more and more frustrating that we can't get the puck in the net," said Head Coach Scott Burt, "we had all kinds of grade A's and chances to shoot. Our guys play hard, the penalty kill was great, the power play had looks, but we just couldn't capitalize."

"We want to start winning games," said Rinaldi. "The first period we had scoring chances, which seems to be our kryptonite, and it's not like we're playing terrible, we just can't find the back of the net. We have the group to start winning, we just need to get that one."

The Gargoyles head on the road for a three week, eight-game road trip. Saturday, the bus heads to Atlanta for the franchise's first meeting with the Gladiators. Sunday, they head to Charleston, SC to close out their regular season series with the Stingrays.

Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







