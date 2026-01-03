Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws was reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Kraws heads back to Texas after beginning the season with the Stars, posting a record of 0-3-0 through four appearances with a 4.34 goals against average and an .840 save percentage.

With the Steelheads this season, Kraws has a record of 5-2-0 with a 3.07 goals against average and a 0.912 save percentage. His five wins came in succession after losing his first contest on Nov. 28 and his most recent start on Dec. 19. He has twice allowed just a single goal in a start and posted a season-best 42 saves against Wichita on Dec. 14 in a 3-2 win.

The Cranbury, NJ native also excelled in two shootouts with Idaho, stopping 10 of the 13 attempts he faced to help the Steelheads to two extra points in his time with the team.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender is currently playing on a one-year, two-way contract with the Dallas Stars that he signed on June 17.

The move leaves the Steelheads with two goaltenders on the active roster: Jake Barczewski and Beni Halasz.

The Idaho Steelheads battle the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:10 p.m. MST at Idaho Central Arena.

