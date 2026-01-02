Americans Open 2026 in Nevada

Allen Americans vs. the Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time this season tonight at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 9:00 PM North Texas time with the Americans coming off their highest offensive output of the season beating Tulsa 8-4 on New Year's Eve.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 8:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 9:00 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 7th vs Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST

Closing Out 2025 with a Bang: The Allen Americans scored a season-high eight goals and a season-high four goals in the second period as the Americans beat the Tulsa Oilers 8-4 on New Year's Eve in North Texas. Harrison Blaisdell led the Americans charge with two goals, his ninth and tenth goals of the year. Colton Hargrove (5), Colby McAuley (6), Danny Katic (10), Ty Prefontaine (1), Hank Crone (7), and Quinn Warmuth (4) all found the back of the net for the Americans. The Oilers blew a two-goal lead in the middle frame during the Americans four-goal run. That was the fourth straight win for the Americans over Tulsa as they improved to 4-2-1 on the season.

Number 9: Sam Sedley increased his team-high point streak to nine games with a pair of assists in Wednesday night's win over Tulsa. He has 11 points over the last eight games (1 goal and 10 assists). He's tied for sixth overall in the league with 18 helpers in 27 games.

Power Play Strikes Again: The Allen Americans extended streak of a power play goal or more to six games with two power play goals on Wednesday night in their win over Tulsa. That makes back-to-back games in which the Americans have scored two power play goals. Colton Hargrove and Danny Katic each scored with the man advantage against Tulsa. Brayden Watts, Danny Katic, and Colton Hargrove each have three power play goals this season to lead the Americans. Sam Sedley remains the team leader with 12 power play assists. Once near the bottom of the league on the power play, the Americans have moved up to 13th overall in the ECHL at 18.9 %.

Watts Streak: Americans scoring leader Brayden Watts extended his point streak to a season-high eight games with an assist on New Year's Eve. During that stretch he has 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

Comparing Allen and Tahoe

Allen Americans

Overall: 14-10-3-0

Home: 8-4-1-0

Away: 6-6-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (26) Brayden Watts

Goals: (11) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: Colton Hargrove, Brayden Watts, and Danny Katic

Assists: (18) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (12) Sam Sedley

+/- (+9) Danny Katic

PIM's (43) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Overall: 16-11-1-2

Home: 8-6-0-1

Away: 8-5-1-1

Last 10: 3-5-0-2

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Points: (34) Sloan Stanick

Goals: (15) Sloan Stanick

Power Play Goals: (4) Luke Adam

Assists: (19) Sloan Stanick

Power Play Assists: (6) Casey Bailey and Nate Kallen

+/-: (+14) Kevin Wall

PIM's (40) Jake Durflinger and Samuel Mayer

