ECHL Transactions - January 2
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 2, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greenville:
Bryan Moore, F
Rapid City:
Jordan D'Intino, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Andrei Bakanov, F (from Florida)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve
Add T.J. Friedmann, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Loaned to Hartford
Add Ryan Orgel, D Signed ECHL SPC
Bloomington:
Add Callum Tung, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Nick Carabin, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Florida:
Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Berry, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve
Add Gustav Muller, F Signed ECHL SPC
Greensboro:
Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario
Add Parker Berge, D Assigned by Ontario
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mattias Sholl, G Assigned by Ontario
Delete Carter McPhail, G Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve
Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ben Kraws, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Delete Alexander Stensson, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Keanan Stewart, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Xander Lamppa, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Alex Worthington, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Christian Propp, G Placed on Reserve
Add Brady Fleurent, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Bardaro, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jordan D'Intino, F Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Add Amedeo Mastrangeli, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Carter Berger, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Savannah:
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve
Add Keaton Pehrson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Rockford
Delete Nolan Krenzen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Justin Nachbaur, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Kaelan Taylor, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Luke Adam, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Denver Johnson, G Released as EBUG
Add Jacob McGrew, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colin Swoyer, D Loaned to Cleveland
Trois-Rivières:
Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Joel Teasdale, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Kyle Heitzner, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matthew Henry, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jeffrey Faith, F Activated from Reserve
Add Tanner Faith, D Activated from Reserve
Utah:
Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Manning, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kyle Keyser, G Recalled by Colorado Eagles
Wichita:
Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Beck, D Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
