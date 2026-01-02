ECHL Transactions - January 2

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 2, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greenville:

Bryan Moore, F

Rapid City:

Jordan D'Intino, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Andrei Bakanov, F (from Florida)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve

Add T.J. Friedmann, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Loaned to Hartford

Add Ryan Orgel, D Signed ECHL SPC

Bloomington:

Add Callum Tung, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Spencer Cox, D Placed on Reserve

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Nick Carabin, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Florida:

Delete Kade Landry, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Berry, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve

Add Gustav Muller, F Signed ECHL SPC

Greensboro:

Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario

Add Parker Berge, D Assigned by Ontario

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mattias Sholl, G Assigned by Ontario

Delete Carter McPhail, G Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Mason Nevers, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on Reserve

Add Beni Halasz, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ben Kraws, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brett Moravec, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Delete Alexander Stensson, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Keanan Stewart, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Xander Lamppa, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Alex Worthington, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Christian Propp, G Placed on Reserve

Add Brady Fleurent, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Jake Hamilton, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Bardaro, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jordan D'Intino, F Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Add Amedeo Mastrangeli, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Carson Golder, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Ian Shane, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Carter Berger, D Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Savannah:

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve

Add Keaton Pehrson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Rockford

Delete Nolan Krenzen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Justin Nachbaur, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Kaelan Taylor, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Luke Adam, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Denver Johnson, G Released as EBUG

Add Jacob McGrew, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colin Swoyer, D Loaned to Cleveland

Trois-Rivières:

Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Joel Teasdale, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Kyle Heitzner, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matthew Henry, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jeffrey Faith, F Activated from Reserve

Add Tanner Faith, D Activated from Reserve

Utah:

Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Manning, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kyle Keyser, G Recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wichita:

Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Beck, D Recalled to San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks







