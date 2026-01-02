Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, start off the new year with a two-game series in Idaho. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush said goodbye to 2025 with a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Wednesday. Both teams led in the game, but neither by more than one goal. The Rush scored three times in the second period, courtesy of Rasmus Ekström, Bobby Russell, and Briley Wood. Tahoe tied the game with two seconds remaining in the middle period with their second power play goal of the night. The 3-3 tie remained through a goalless third period and overtime. Blake Bennett and Brett Davis buried in the four-round shootout. Connor Murphy turned away three of the four shots he faced to seal the 4-3 victory.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

The Rush have won three consecutive New Year's Eve games, defeating Iowa, Tulsa, and now Tahoe in their annual December 31st home showdown. Rapid City has hosted a NYE game five years in a row and owns a 4-1 record in those games.

MUPRH IN THE SHOOTOUT

Connor Murphy picked up his first shootout win as a pro on New Year's Eve. You wouldn't know it by his performance: Murphy denied three of Tahoe's four shootout attempts, and made 31 saves on 34 shots against the offense which leads the league in goals scored.

TOTALLY TUBULAR MOVES

Blake Bennett and Brett Davis each scored in the shootout against Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny. Bennett improved to 2-for-2 in shootouts this season, while Davis scored his first professional shootout goal.

LOOKING FOR REVENGE

The Rush return to Idaho just two weeks after dropping a series at Idaho Central Arena. Rapid City earned a 4-3 Friday win, but it was sandwiched between two 7-1 losses. It was the first time since December 2017 the Rush have allowed seven goals twice in the same series.

A GAMER

Dave Smith signed defenseman Brady Keeper on Monday, bringing NHL and AHL experience onto the roster. Keeper had not played a professional game since January 7, 2024, but in his ECHL debut on Wednesday, the 29-year-old was on the ice for 24 minutes and looked as though he didn't skip a beat. Keeper is the 17th man in franchise history to play an NHL game, either before or after his tenure with the Rush.

ADDED TOUGHNESS

The snarl quotient on the Rush's roster increased significantly in the 11 days between games. Garrett Klotz, the leading enforcer in the ECHL, signed on and made his season debut on Wednesday. Darian Pilon returned after missing six games due to injury. Brady Keeper made his ECHL debut and mixed it up right away.

SHIFTING SCENERY

This is the first and only time this season the Rush are playing in two different cities in the same week, not a rarity in the ECHL but certainly one for Rapid City given the distance from divisional opponents. The team packed up their bags immediately after Wednesday's game and flew out to Idaho yesterday morning.

FINDING A WAY

The Rush are tied for the fewest regulation wins in the division (8). Rapid City leads the Mountain with the most wins beyond regulation (5).

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

There is no doubt that the Rush have had a tough schedule through two-and-a-half months of the season. This is the 15th straight game the Rush are playing against a team currently ranked in the Mountain Division's top four. This will be the 10th time in the last 14 where the opponent is the top team at the time of the matchup. Amazingly, Rapid City has played just five games all season against teams currently outside the top four.

