Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Atlanta Gladiators' forward Isak Walther has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Walther scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 points in nine games during the month.

The 24-year-old had at least one goal in six of his nine games and posted multiple points in five outings. Walther posted three points on Dec. 5 at Jacksonville and Dec. 10 at Utah.

A native of Södertälje, Sweden, Walther is second among ECHL rookies with 13 goals and ranks fifth among first-year players with 23 points in 25 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Walther recorded 57 points (24g-33a) in 128 career games at the University of Vermont.

Walther is currently being loaned to Atlanta's American Hockey League Affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Walther is currently being loaned to Atlanta's American Hockey League Affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.







