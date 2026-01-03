Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-3-0, 35 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (8-19-2-0, 18 PTS), 4-3, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, January 2nd.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (6-8-2-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced while Admirals netminder Isaac Poulter (6-6-0-0) earned the overtime win, stopping 33 of 36 shots faced.
Norfolk took the opening lead, which they would not surrender following three Reading game-tying goals, on a Brady Fleurent (9) at 18:55 into the first period.
Jeremy Michel (2) delivered a shot off of a pass from Carson Golder past Poulter 7:04 into the second period to send the game into the third period tied, 1-1.
Both teams exchanged a pair of goals in the third period. The scoring eruption opened with Norfolk's Kristof Papp (7) netting the first of two Admirals goals at 3:02 into the frame before Artem Guryev (1) notched the first of two equalizers by Reading in the stanza, 2-2.
After Brandon Osmundsson (8) gave Norfolk their third lead of the game with 2:57 left in regulation, 3-2, the resilient Royals responded again with an extra attacker on and a power play that would set up a 6-on-4 advantage and produce a game-tying goal from Jacob Frasca (6) with 16 seconds remaining in the third period, 3-3.
Both teams exchanged two shots in the extra session, with Norfolk's second beating Petruzzelli off of a wrist shot by Jack O'Leary at 3:50 of overtime.
With the overtime loss, the Royals dropped their sixth-straight road game (0-5-1-0) and have a point in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0), eight of their last 10 (7-2-1-0) and 19 of their 30 games this season (16-11-3-0).
The Royals conclude a three-game series against Norfolk on Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.
The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home series continues on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa - Tulsa Oilers
- Packed Crowd Welcomes Gargoyles into 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Hold off Solar Bears for 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Tulsa Comes from Behind to Best Iowa, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair with Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72 - Reading Royals
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Come up Short in Kansas City - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bjorklund Stops 40 Shots, Stingrays Beat Gargoyles, 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Shut Out Bloomington, 5-0, In Battle With Bison - Indy Fuel
- Louis-Jean Opens 2026, But Lions Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Get Revenge on Railers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Carter Gylander Records First Walleye Shutout of the Season in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bison Fall to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Utah Grizzlies
- Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open 2026 in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72
- Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 2nd - Game 30/72
- Meehan Multi-Point Game Leads Royals to Seventh-Straight Home Win, New Year's Eve Victory over Admirals, 2-1