Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-11-3-0, 35 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (8-19-2-0, 18 PTS), 4-3, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday, January 2nd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (6-8-2-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced while Admirals netminder Isaac Poulter (6-6-0-0) earned the overtime win, stopping 33 of 36 shots faced.

Norfolk took the opening lead, which they would not surrender following three Reading game-tying goals, on a Brady Fleurent (9) at 18:55 into the first period.

Jeremy Michel (2) delivered a shot off of a pass from Carson Golder past Poulter 7:04 into the second period to send the game into the third period tied, 1-1.

Both teams exchanged a pair of goals in the third period. The scoring eruption opened with Norfolk's Kristof Papp (7) netting the first of two Admirals goals at 3:02 into the frame before Artem Guryev (1) notched the first of two equalizers by Reading in the stanza, 2-2.

After Brandon Osmundsson (8) gave Norfolk their third lead of the game with 2:57 left in regulation, 3-2, the resilient Royals responded again with an extra attacker on and a power play that would set up a 6-on-4 advantage and produce a game-tying goal from Jacob Frasca (6) with 16 seconds remaining in the third period, 3-3.

Both teams exchanged two shots in the extra session, with Norfolk's second beating Petruzzelli off of a wrist shot by Jack O'Leary at 3:50 of overtime.

With the overtime loss, the Royals dropped their sixth-straight road game (0-5-1-0) and have a point in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0), eight of their last 10 (7-2-1-0) and 19 of their 30 games this season (16-11-3-0).

The Royals conclude a three-game series against Norfolk on Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home series continues on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.

