Steelheads Kick off New Year with 3-1 Win over Rush
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (19-8-3-0-0) defeated the Rapid City Rush (13-14-2-0) 3-1 Friday night at Idaho Central Arena to kick off 2026 with two points. The Steelheads and Rush will finish their two-game set Saturday night with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST.
After a flurry of chances early on, Liam Malmquist secured the first goal of the contest at 14:20 after stealing the puck from Briley Wood and roofing the puck over the shoulder of Connor Murphy from close proximity, giving the Steelheads a 1-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the middle frame, but a skirmish after the second period came to a close resulted in five misconducts being dished out across the two teams. Brett Davis, Charlie Dodero, and Jason Horvath each received 10-minute misconducts while Blake Bennett and Jade Miller were assessed game misconducts for fighting after the whistle had sounded.
With the Steelheads still protecting a 1-0 lead late in the third period, Robbie Holmes nabbed an insurance marker at 14:29 after firing a puck from the high slot that deflected off Davis and in to give the Steelheads a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Chyzowski broke the shutout bid with a late tally at 6-on-5 to bring Rapid City within one with under one minute remaining, bit Nick Canade iced the game with an empty net goal to secure his fifth goal of the season and finish off Idaho's 3-1 win.
Jake Barczewski saved 35 of 36 shots in the win, while Connor Murphy stopped 37 of 39 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 35 saves, win)
2) Robbie Holmes (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 2 shots, GWG)
3) Liam Malmquist (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 4 shots)
