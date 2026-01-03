Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 at the BOK Center on Friday evening.

Jonny Sorenson opened up the scoring 1:51 into the game, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets from the left circle on Iowa's first shot on goal in the contest. Cameron Butler extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 second into the back half the opening frame, netting his first ECHL goal of the campaign on the first power play of the game.

Coulson Pitre beat William Rousseau with a power-play wrister - his third goal in as many games - cutting Iowa's lead in half with 5:09 left in the middle frame.

Dylan Fitze recorded his own three-game goal streak, following up on another power-play shot from Pitre, tying the game 2-2 2:43 into the third period. Adam McMaster scored the eventual game-winning goal with 9:18 left in the contest, crashing the net after an Easton Armstrong effort to put the Oilers up 3-2. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored 4:20 later to seal Tulsa's 10th victory of the season 4-2.

Tulsa and Iowa face off again Saturday, Jan. 3 at the BOK Center on Blue Whale Night at 7:05 p.m.

