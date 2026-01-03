Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 at the BOK Center on Friday evening.
Jonny Sorenson opened up the scoring 1:51 into the game, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets from the left circle on Iowa's first shot on goal in the contest. Cameron Butler extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 second into the back half the opening frame, netting his first ECHL goal of the campaign on the first power play of the game.
Coulson Pitre beat William Rousseau with a power-play wrister - his third goal in as many games - cutting Iowa's lead in half with 5:09 left in the middle frame.
Dylan Fitze recorded his own three-game goal streak, following up on another power-play shot from Pitre, tying the game 2-2 2:43 into the third period. Adam McMaster scored the eventual game-winning goal with 9:18 left in the contest, crashing the net after an Easton Armstrong effort to put the Oilers up 3-2. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored 4:20 later to seal Tulsa's 10th victory of the season 4-2.
Tulsa and Iowa face off again Saturday, Jan. 3 at the BOK Center on Blue Whale Night at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- Grizzlies Fall, 7-6, in Overtime at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Unlucky Bounce Stings Rush in Loss at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Wheeling - Worcester Railers HC
- Tulsa Rattles off Four Unanswered to Defeat Iowa - Tulsa Oilers
- Packed Crowd Welcomes Gargoyles into 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Hold off Solar Bears for 3-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Tulsa Comes from Behind to Best Iowa, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair with Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72 - Reading Royals
- Kumpulainen Scores in 3-1 NYE Loss at Mavericks - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Come up Short in Kansas City - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bjorklund Stops 40 Shots, Stingrays Beat Gargoyles, 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Steal Point on Late Jacob Frasca Goal, Fall in Overtime to Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Shut Out Bloomington, 5-0, In Battle With Bison - Indy Fuel
- Louis-Jean Opens 2026, But Lions Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Get Revenge on Railers, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Carter Gylander Records First Walleye Shutout of the Season in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bison Fall to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Ben Kraws Reassigned to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Utah Grizzlies
- Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open 2026 in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.