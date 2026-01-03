Louis-Jean Opens 2026, But Lions Fall Short

Despite a quick goal from Darick Louis-Jean to open the 2026 calendar year, the Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, fell 2-1 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Florida Panthers, on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. A goal by Ryan Sullivan with one minute remaining in regulation sealed the outcome.

Louis-Jean wasted no time getting the Lions on the board, scoring the team's first goal of 2026 early in the opening period. Left alone in front of goaltender Vinnie Purpura, he converted a pass from Mark Estapa for his third goal of the season. Anthony Poulin also picked up an assist on the play. With the helper, the Saint-Prosper-de-Dorchester native extended his point streak to four games.

Later in the first period, while the Lions were shorthanded, the Ghost Pirates capitalized on sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Forward Bryce Brodzinski fired a quick shot to tie the game.

No goals were scored in the second period as both teams tightened up defensively. The Lions were eventually caught off guard late in the third. With just one minute remaining before overtime, Ryan Sullivan redirected a shot from Dennis Cesana past the Lions' goaltender for the game-winning goal.

Savannah netminder Vinnie Purpura turned in a strong performance, stopping all 29 shots he faced. At the other end, the Lions' goaltender made 13 saves on 15 shots.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at 3 p.m. for the final game of the series. The Lions will also celebrate the birthday of their mascot, Flammèche, with several mascot guests in attendance, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Flammèche bobblehead.







