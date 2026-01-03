Americans Blanked, 5-0, by Tahoe
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans' Sam Sedley and Tahoe Knight Monsters' Devon Paliani in action
(Allen Americans, Credit: Tahoe Knight Monsters)
Stateline, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, opened a three-game weekend series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday night at Tahoe Blue Event Center, and it was all Tahoe coming away with a 5-0 victory in front of a crowd of 4,200.
The Knight Monsters jumped on the Americans for three goals in the opening period. The first goal came at the 2:14 mark. Less than two minutes later it was 2-0, as Tahoe cashed in on the power play. They scored their third goal of the game late in the period to make it 3-0. Casey Bailey scored the final two goals of the period. Allen outshot Tahoe 20-8 in the opening period.
The second period was much quieter on the goal front, but not the rough stuff. Thomas Caron and Braidan Simmons-Fischer were both given major penalties. Caron, five for fighting, and Simmons-Fischer 10 for continuing the altercation. Tahoe was given a 5-on-3 power play, but the Americans killed it off and the score remained 3-0 Knight Monsters after two periods.
The Americans wouldn't solve Tahoe starter Cameron Whitfield in the third period either as he stopped all nine shots he faced. The Knight Monsters outshot the Americans 18-9 in the third period. Both teams had 39 shots for the game.
Marco Costantini was pulled after the first period for David Tendeck. Tendeck was sharp between the pipes, stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced. The Americans ended up with 54 penalty minutes compared to just 13 for Tahoe
The Americans and Knight Monsters play the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday night in Nevada. Gamer time is 9:00 PM CST.
Three Stars:
1. TAH - C. Whitehead
2. TAH - C. Bailey
3. TAH - T. Swick
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.