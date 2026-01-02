Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Ben Brar

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Ben Brar(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades ring in 2026 on Friday, January 2, with Peanuts Night presented by Animal Refuge Center, as they welcome the Orlando Solar Bears.

Entering the holiday break, the Blades were playing some of their best hockey, winning nine of their last 10 contests and posting a 12-1-1-0 record over their last 14. Florida has been especially dominant within the South Division, skating to a 13-4-1-0 mark. Offensively, the Blades are led by Anthony Romano, who has collected points in 12 of his last 13 games and enters the weekend with 23 points (9g-14a). Hudson Elynuik leads Florida with 10 goals and has recorded 17 points in 13 games. In net, Will Cranley ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 1.76 goals-against average and .935 save percentage, while Cam Johnson also sits fourth league-wide with 10 wins.

On the other side, the Solar Bears are coming off a decisive 6-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday at Kia Center. After a slow start to the season, Orlando has found its form, posting a 9-2-2-1 record over its last 14 contests. Spencer Kersten paces the Orlando attack with 32 points (15g-17a), including eight points over his last three games. Kersten's 32 points rank third in the ECHL, while his 15 goals are tied for the second-most league-wide. Former Everblade Reece Newkirk sits behind Kersten with 26 points (9g-17a) and has also surged of late, recording eight points over his last three games. Newkirk's 26 points are tied for the 13th most in the ECHL.

Florida has held the upper hand in the season series, winning five of six meetings against Orlando and outscoring the Solar Bears, 21-5. Cranley has played a pivotal role, winning all three of his starts against Orlando, including a pair of shutouts.

Special teams will be a key storyline, as Florida enters the matchup with a league-best 86.8% penalty kill, while Orlando counters with the seventh-ranked power play at 21.3%, including the league's third-best road unit at 23.8%.

Following Friday's meeting, the two teams will conclude the weekend series on Saturday, January 3, with a 7 p.m. ET faceoff during Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by NCH.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.