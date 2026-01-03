Tahoe Rings in the New Year with 5-0 Dominating Performance Against Allen
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Allen Americans at home by a score of 5-0.
In the first period, Tahoe's offense took off. Trent Swick scored just under three minutes into the game to give Tahoe a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, on the power play, it was Casey Bailey recording his 12th goal of the season to make it 2-0. The Knight Monsters would cap off an incredible period with a Devon Paliani goal to put Tahoe up by a trio of goals after the first 20 minutes.
In the second, goaltending prevailed. Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead continued to shine in net, carrying over a shutout into the third period. At the same time, Allen's David Tendeck shut the door on Tahoe as well after being put into the game to start the period.
In the final frame, it was a short-handed empty net goal from Mike O'Leary to make it 4-0, and then after frustrations on the Allen bench boiled over, Bailey added on a power play goal in the final minute to add on to his incredible four-point night, and give Tahoe a 5-0 victory.
Whitehead stopped all 39 shots from the Americans that he faced on the way to his first career professional shutout.
The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, January 3, 2026, to take on the Allen Americans for night one of Margaritaville Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
