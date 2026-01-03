Worcester Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Wheeling

Worcester Railers' Anthony Repaci versus Wheeling Nailers' Owen Cole

WHEELING, WV - The Worcester Railers HC (13-12-1-1) fell to the Wheeling Nailers (21-7-1-0) on Friday, January 2nd, by the final score of 3-2, in front of a crowd of 1,972 at WesBanco Arena. The Railers will take on the Nailers next on Friday, January 30th. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling scored the first goal on the night from Logan Pietila (2-0-2) who scored for the Nailers to bring the score up 1-0. Worcester evened the score with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1). Wheeling quickly put themselves back on top of the board with their second goal 89 seconds later off another shot from Logan Pietila (2-0-2). Another goal from the Nailers broadened their lead 3-1 on a power play goal from Randy Hernández (1-0-1). Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) brought the game back down to a one-goal lead for the Nailers as goaltender Tristan Lennox was pulled on a Railers' power play. Hatten's goal gave the game its final score of 3-2.

The first period was a back-and-forth battle for the puck. Both Wheeling and Worcester came out fighting with an offensive approach, the former of which managed to outshoot the latter by a five-shot margin of 12-7. Worcester faced one too many men penalty and one delay of game penalty. Both penalties were successfully fought off by the Railers, which left Wheeling still in search of their first point of the night to close the first. Worcester also faced a first-period shutout from Wheeling net-minder Taylor Gauthier.

Wheeling quickly broke the tie as Nailers' center Logan Pietila tipped the puck over the shoulder of Railers' goaltender Tristan Lennox just 25 seconds into the second period. Worcester worked to even the score on their first power play opportunity of the night, a hooking call on Bogdans Hodass. The 5-on-4 play led Cole Donhauser to tip a shot from Michael Suda past Gauthier to tie the game one-all. The Nailers did not keep the tie on the board for long. Pietila grabbed another goal to bring the new score up to 2-1 Nailers. The Nailers and Railers came to blows to close the second as Tanner Schachle took a seat in the box alongside Nailers' captain Matt Quercia after an encounter on the ice. Anthony Hora and Max Dorrington were both sent to the locker room for individual misconducts. The horn signaled the end of the second as Adam Samuelsson batted off Connor Lockhart. Samuelsson skated away with a two-minute roughing minor to open the third period. Shots to close the period were 21-24 in favor of Wheeling. Total penalties for the period were 7 for Wheeling and 5 for Worcester.

Worcester opened the third period down a man from Samuelsson's penalty that carried over from the close of the second. With Worcester shorthanded, Wheeling capitalized on the power play with a goal from Randy Hernández for the 3-1 Nailers lead. Worcester would see three more power-play chances in the third, none of which would be fulfilled with a goal. Down by two with five minutes to go and the net empty, Lincoln Hatten narrowed the gap back down to a one-goal affair on the power-play. Despite the comeback effort from the Railers, Wheeling skated away with the 3-2 victory. Final shots for Worcester were 32 to Wheeling's 33. The Railers closed the game with seven penalties, while the Nailers led the night with 10 infractions for themselves.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Randy Hernández (1-0-1, GWG, +0, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Taylor Gauthier (30 saves, 2GA, .938 SV%), 1st Star: Logan Pietila (2-0-2, +2, 6 shots)... Final shots were 32-33 in favor of Wheeling... Taylor Gauthier (3-1-0) made 30 saves on 32 shots for Wheeling, while Tristan Lennox (1-6-0) made 30 saves on 33 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 2-for-7 on power plays while Wheeling went 1-for-3... Michael Ferrandino, Porter Schachle, MacAuley Carson, and Luke Pavicich did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci is the first Railer of the season to hit the 20-point mark...

